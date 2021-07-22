Czech beach volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19

Czech women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of Czech athletes at the Tokyo Olympics infected by the virus to three, Czech Television reported on Thursday.

Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor, staff member test positive for COVID-19

Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, alongwith a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday.

"I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games. This is the end of my career," Oogink said in a statement. The positive test means that both will have to quarantine for 10 days.