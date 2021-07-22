Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Czech beach volleyball player tests positive for COVID-19 This raised the number of Czech Republic athletes testing positive tally to 3. Reuters 22 July, 2021 15:11 IST With just one day to go for the start of the Games, the rising number of cases is becoming a constant source of concern.(Representative Photo). - AP Reuters 22 July, 2021 15:11 IST Czech women's beach volleyball player Marketa Nausch-Slukova has tested positive for COVID-19, raising the number of Czech athletes at the Tokyo Olympics infected by the virus to three, Czech Television reported on Thursday.Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor, staff member test positive for COVID-19Dutch Olympic Taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, alongwith a member of the team staff, the team said on Thursday."I have done everything I could and have worked so hard to get so close to the Games. This is the end of my career," Oogink said in a statement. The positive test means that both will have to quarantine for 10 days. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :