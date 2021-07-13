Tokyo Olympics 2021: Sathiyan's coach expresses disappointment at being omitted from coaches list

Four-time National men’s table tennis champion and Olympian S. Raman expressed his disappointment that his name was excluded from the final list of coaches, who will accompany the Indian table tennis team for the Tokyo Olympics.



In fact, Sathiyan had written to the Sports Ministry that he wanted Raman to accompany him to Tokyo.

Actually, Raman was shortlisted along with Soumyadeep Roy (Indian team coach) and Sanmay Paranjape (coach of India’s top woman paddler Manika Batra).

In the final list, Raman’s name went missing. The 52-year-old from Chennai expressed shock that despite having the best of credentials as a player and coach, the powers-that-be thought it fit to exclude him.



Speaking to The Hindu/Sportstar here on Tuesday, Raman said: “Sathiyan and I were sure that we will go to Tokyo. I was there with him at several big-ticket events such as the 2018 Asian and Commonwealth Games, and the 2019 World Cup.

"Moreover, Sathiyan has been performing well. In fact, he is the highest-ever ranked paddler from India to have made his debut for India. For Sathiyan it will be definitely upsetting in the context of who are the others who are going [to Tokyo] as coaches."