Tokyo 2020: Manika Batra cruises into next round in women's singles event

India's ace table tennis star Manika Batra cruised past Briitain's Tin-Tin Ho for the next round in women's singles event here at Tokyo Metropolitan Gym -- Table 1 on Saturday.Manika wasted no time and won the match in four straight games 11-7, 11-6, 12-10, 11-9 in exactly 30 minutes. The Indian paddler never seemed fazed by Tin-Tin Ho during the whole match. The big forehand of experienced Manika never gave Tin-Tin Ho a chance in the match to stage a come-back. ALSO READ | Tokyo 2020: Sumit Nagal wins opening round match against Istomin in three sets This win of Manika will come as a morale booster after she along with Achanta Sharath Kamal failed to qualify for the next round in the mixed doubles event after suffering a heavy 0-4 defeat against the Chinese Taipei team of Yun Ju Lin and Cheng I Ching.Lin and Cheng of the Chinese Taipei annihilated the Indian duo in just 24 minutes in the best of seven games contest.