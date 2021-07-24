Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Sumit Nagal wins opening round match against Istomin in three sets The Indian won his opening round match in three sets to progress through to the next round. Team Sportstar 24 July, 2021 11:49 IST Nagal came back after losing the second set to win the match in three. (File photo) - AP Team Sportstar 24 July, 2021 11:49 IST India's Sumit Nagal got his maiden Olympics appearance off to a perfect start, winning his opening round match against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 on Saturday. In a match lasting 2 hours and 34 minutes, The Indian won the first set before losing the second in a tie-break, but held his nerve to clinch the decider 6-4 and progress through to the next round.More to follow. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :