Tokyo 2020: Sumit Nagal wins opening round match against Istomin in three sets

India's Sumit Nagal got his maiden Olympics appearance off to a perfect start, winning his opening round match against Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 on Saturday.

In a match lasting 2 hours and 34 minutes, The Indian won the first set before losing the second in a tie-break, but held his nerve to clinch the decider 6-4 and progress through to the next round.

More to follow.