Tokyo Olympics Athletics: American Nageotte wins women's pole vault gold

Athletics: American Nageotte wins women's pole vault gold

Nageotte's clearance of 4.90 was enough for the night, as Anzhelika Sidorova and Britain's Holly Bradshaw finished at 4.85.

Reuters
TOKYO
05 August, 2021 18:15 IST

Katie Nageotte of Team USA celebrates after clearing 4.90 meters in the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. - Getty Images

American Katie Nageotte overcame a nervous start to win the women's pole vault gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The 30-year-old arrived in Tokyo in red-hot form with two world-leading marks of 4.95 metres and 4.93, but she needed a third and final attempt to clear the opening height that was set at 4.50 for the final at the Olympic Stadium.

Nageotte's clearance of 4.90 was enough for the night, as Anzhelika Sidorova and Britain's Holly Bradshaw finished at 4.85.

World champion Sidorova, representing the Russian Olympic Committee, cleared her first four vaults on the first attempt which helped her take the silver ahead of Bradshaw.