Tokyo Olympics Athletics: China's Liu wins women’s javelin with first throw

An opening throw of 66.34 metres proved more than enough for China's Liu Shiying to win Olympic gold in the women's javelin on Friday as nobody in the field was able to launch a meaningful challenge.

Maria Andrejczyk of Poland won silver with a throw of 64.61 metres and Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia took bronze with 64.56, her best performance of the season.

Liu, who won silver at the 2019 World Championships, is China's second athletics gold medallist at Tokyo so far after Gong Lijiao won the women's shot put earlier this week.

Andrejczyk, fourth at the 2016 Games and the favourite after producing a world-leading 71.40 metres in May, struggled to find that form.

