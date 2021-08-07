Tokyo Olympics: Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey wins women’s welterweight gold

Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey won the women’s welterweight gold medal in Tokyo, persevering through a difficult final against China’s Gu Hong to win Turkey’s first-ever boxing gold.

Surmeneli won the final 3:0 with two even scorecards after a bout filled with holding and awkward exchanges. They were caused almost completely by Gu, whose awkward, hold-heavy style confounded opponents on her way to silver. Gu was docked a point early in the second round for holding but would have won the fight on two judges’ scorecards without the deduction.

Surmeneli battered Gu late in the second round with the power and athleticism that made her arguably the most impressive fighter in the 100-woman Tokyo field. Turkey had won only two silvers and two bronzes in its Olympic history before Surmeneli’s run to the first Olympic title at women’s welterweight, one of two women’s divisions added to the Olympics in Tokyo.

Oshae Jones of the United States and Lovlina Borgohain of India won bronze. Jones is one of four medalists for the most successful U.S. boxing team since 2000, while Borgohain is the third boxing medalist in India’s Olympic history.