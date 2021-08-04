Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 13; Lovlina wins bronze, Ravi Kumar to play for gold

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain's campaign ended with a bronze medal after Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli beat her 5-0 in the women’s welterweight semifinal.

Wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya qualified for the men's 57kg freestyle final and confirmed another medal for India at Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification stage in the javelin throw with a 86.65m throw in his very first attempt.

INDIAN RESULTS ON WEDNESDAY

Golf: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 1 – Aditi Ashok (T2), Diksha Dagar (T56).

Athletics: Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A – Neeraj Chopra topped the qualification stage with a throw of 86.65m in his very first attempt.

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B – Shivpal Singh finished 27th overall with the best throw of 76.40m in his three attempts and did not qualify for the final.

Boxing – Women’s Welter (64-69kg) Semifinal – Lovlina Borgohain lost 0-5 to Busenaz Surmeneli (TUR)

Hockey – Women’s Semifinal – India lost 1-2 to Argentina. India will now face Great Britain in the bronze medal match.

Wrestling – Men’s Freestyle 57kg Semifinal – Ravi Kumar beat Kazakhstan's Nurislam Sanayev 7-9 (Victory by fall); 1/4 final – Ravi Kumar beat Georgi Valentinov Vangelov (BUL) 14-4 (Victory by Technical Superiority); 1/8 final – Ravi Kumar beat Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano (COL) 13-2 (Victory by Technical Superiority)

Women’s Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final – Anshu Malik lost 2-8 to Iryna Kurachkina (BLR). Since Kurachkina reached the final, Anshu will now compete in the repechage round.

Men’s Freestyle 86kg Semifinal – Deepak Punia lost to David Morris Taylor III (USA) 0-10 (Taylor won by Technical Superiority); 1/4 final – Deepak Punia beat Lin Zushen (CHN) 6-3; 1/8 final – Deepak Punia beat Ekerekeme Agiomor (NGR) 12-1 (Victory by Technical Superiority). Deepak will now compete for the bronze medal.