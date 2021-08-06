Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 15; Aditi second after round 3, women's hockey team lose bronze

Golfer Aditi Ashok held on to second spot after three round of the women's individual stroke play competition. Aditi has a three-round aggregate of 12-under 201 and trails leader - USA's Nelly Korda - by three strokes.

Indian women's hockey team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a thrilling bronze medal match.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020, Women's Hockey highlights: Great Britain beats India to win bronze

INDIAN RESULTS ON FRIDAY

Athletics: Men's 50km Race Walk final - Gurpreet Singh (Did not finish)

Women's 20km Race Walk final - Priyanka Goswami (17th), Bhawna Jat (32nd)

Men's 4x400m relay Heat 2 - Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya finished fourth in the heat with the Asian record of 3:00.25. However, India was ninth overall and did not qualify for the final.

Golf: Women's Individual Stroke Round 3 - Aditi Ashok (2nd), Diksha Dagar (T51)

Hockey: Women's Bronze Medal Match - India lost 3-4 to Great Britain

Wrestling: Men's freestyle 65kg Semifinal - Bajrang Punia lost 5-12 to Aliyev Haiji (AZE); 1/4 Final - Bajrang Punia beat Morteza Ghiasi Cheka (IRI) 2-1 (Victory by Fall); 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia beat E. Akmataliev (KGZ) 3-3 (Victory by points).

Bajrang will now compete in the bronze medal match.

Women's freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla lost 1-3 to Sarra Hamdi (TUN). Since Hamdi was defeated in the quarterfinals, Seema will not compete in the repechage round.