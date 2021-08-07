Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 16; Neeraj bags gold, bronze for Bajrang It was a super Saturday for India as javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched gold, after Bajrang Punia's bronze in wrestling. Team Sportstar 07 August, 2021 20:41 IST Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra of India during the medal ceremony of the men's javelin throw event at Tokyo Olympics. - PTI Team Sportstar 07 August, 2021 20:41 IST Day 16 for India at Tokyo Olympics began with an agonising fourth place finish for golfer Aditi Ashok. The golfer missed a place on the podium by a single shot.Bajrang Punia convincingly beat his opponent, Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan, 8-0 in the men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal bout.Neeraj Chopra won independent India's first Olympic medal in athletics when he clinched gold in the men's javelin throw with a throw of 87.58m.READ MORE: Tokyo 2020, Men's Javelin Throw Final highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medalINDIAN RESULTS ON SATURDAYGolf: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Aditi Ashok (4th overall), Diksha Dagar (T50 overall).Athletics: Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra won gold with a throw of 87.58m.Wrestling: Men's 65kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match – Bajrang Punia beat Daulet Niyazbekov (KAZ) 8-0 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :