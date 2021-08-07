Tokyo Olympics: Indian results on Day 16; Neeraj bags gold, bronze for Bajrang

Day 16 for India at Tokyo Olympics began with an agonising fourth place finish for golfer Aditi Ashok.

The golfer missed a place on the podium by a single shot.

Bajrang Punia convincingly beat his opponent, Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan, 8-0 in the men's 65kg freestyle bronze medal bout.

Neeraj Chopra won independent India's first Olympic medal in athletics when he clinched gold in the men's javelin throw with a throw of 87.58m.

READ MORE: Tokyo 2020, Men's Javelin Throw Final highlights: Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal

INDIAN RESULTS ON SATURDAY

Golf: Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Aditi Ashok (4th overall), Diksha Dagar (T50 overall).

Athletics: Men’s Javelin Throw Final – Neeraj Chopra won gold with a throw of 87.58m.

Wrestling: Men's 65kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match – Bajrang Punia beat Daulet Niyazbekov (KAZ) 8-0