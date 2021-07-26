Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Day 4 Live India players in action, Updates, Streaming: All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi

Tokyo Olympics Day 4, Indians in action on July 26: Catch all the Live action, updates, schedule, results, medals tally and the events all through the day.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 July, 2021 04:56 IST

Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi will be in action on Monday.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 July, 2021 04:56 IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics with Fencer Bhavani Devi kicking off proceedings followed by Archery where the Men's team will be competing in the Round of 16. Indian Boxers, swimmers and shuttlers will also be in action as the day progresses.   

Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi has become the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking method.

Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to qualify for 2021 Tokyo Olympics
 

July 26 Schedule

FENCING Women's Sabre Table of 64 Bhavani Devi vs Ben Azizi Nadi - 5:30

ARCHERY Men’s team round of 16 (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) – 6:00

Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

BADMINTON Men’s doubles group play – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10

TENNIS Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30

BOXING Middleweight – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 15:06

HOCKEY Women’s team vs Germany – 17:45

SAILING Men’s laser race 3 – Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35

Women’s Laser Radial race 3 – Nethra Kumanan – 11:05

SHOOTING Men’s skeet qualification day 2 – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30

Final – 12:20

SWIMMING Men’s 200m butterfly heats – Sajan Prakash – 15:46

TABLE TENNIS Men’s singles round 2 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30

Women’s singles round 2 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30

Women’s singles round 3 – Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00

All timings are in IST

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App