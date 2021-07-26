Tokyo Olympics Day 4 Live India players in action, Updates, Streaming: All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics with Fencer Bhavani Devi kicking off proceedings followed by Archery where the Men's team will be competing in the Round of 16. Indian Boxers, swimmers and shuttlers will also be in action as the day progresses.

Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi has become the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking method.

Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to qualify for 2021 Tokyo Olympics



July 26 Schedule

FENCING Women's Sabre Table of 64 Bhavani Devi vs Ben Azizi Nadi - 5:30

ARCHERY Men’s team round of 16 (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) – 6:00

Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

BADMINTON Men’s doubles group play – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10

TENNIS Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30

BOXING Middleweight – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 15:06

HOCKEY Women’s team vs Germany – 17:45

SAILING Men’s laser race 3 – Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35

Women’s Laser Radial race 3 – Nethra Kumanan – 11:05

SHOOTING Men’s skeet qualification day 2 – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30

Final – 12:20

SWIMMING Men’s 200m butterfly heats – Sajan Prakash – 15:46

TABLE TENNIS Men’s singles round 2 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30

Women’s singles round 2 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30

Women’s singles round 3 – Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00

All timings are in IST