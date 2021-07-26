Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 4 Live India players in action, Updates, Streaming: All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi Tokyo Olympics Day 4, Indians in action on July 26: Catch all the Live action, updates, schedule, results, medals tally and the events all through the day. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 04:56 IST Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi will be in action on Monday. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 04:56 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of Day 4 of the Tokyo Olympics with Fencer Bhavani Devi kicking off proceedings followed by Archery where the Men's team will be competing in the Round of 16. Indian Boxers, swimmers and shuttlers will also be in action as the day progresses. Eight-time national champion Bhavani Devi has become the first Indian fencer to qualify for the Tokyo Games through the Adjusted Official Ranking method.Bhavani Devi becomes first Indian fencer to qualify for 2021 Tokyo Olympics July 26 ScheduleFENCING Women's Sabre Table of 64 Bhavani Devi vs Ben Azizi Nadi - 5:30ARCHERY Men’s team round of 16 (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) – 6:00Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15BADMINTON Men’s doubles group play – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10TENNIS Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30BOXING Middleweight – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 15:06HOCKEY Women’s team vs Germany – 17:45SAILING Men’s laser race 3 – Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35Women’s Laser Radial race 3 – Nethra Kumanan – 11:05SHOOTING Men’s skeet qualification day 2 – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30Final – 12:20SWIMMING Men’s 200m butterfly heats – Sajan Prakash – 15:46TABLE TENNIS Men’s singles round 2 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30Women’s singles round 2 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30Women’s singles round 3 – Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00All timings are in IST Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :