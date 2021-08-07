Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics, Diving: Cao Yuan of China wins gold in men's 10 metre platform China's Cao Yuan won gold in the men's 10 metre platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. AFP Tokyo 07 August, 2021 13:19 IST Cao Yuan of China in action. - Getty Images AFP Tokyo 07 August, 2021 13:19 IST China proved its Olympic diving dominance once again on Saturday as Cao Yuan took gold in the individual 10m platform, with teammate Yang Jian scooping the silver.Bronze went to Britain's Tom Daley, who was back on the podium after an emotional gold medal win in the men's 10m synchronised last week. Tokyo 2020: China's Quan wins gold in the women's diving 10 metre platform That was the only diving event out of eight at the Tokyo Games that has not been won by China.Cao and Yang were dominant through most of the 10m platform competition, taking the two top spots in both qualifiers and semi-finals. Olympics Diving: China's Shi Tingmao wins 3m springboard gold But Daley battled hard, grabbing pole position in two of the six rounds of the final before slipping back into third in the final two.Cao came out strong from the start, taking three tens on his first dive, and finishing with 582.35 points, just ahead of Yang, with 580.40. China's Xie wins gold in the men's 3m springboard at Tokyo Olympics Daley ended with 548.25.Cao, 26, becomes the first athlete to win gold in all three diving disciplines, having taken the 3m springboard top spot in Rio and the 10m synchronised in London. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :