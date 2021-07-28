Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar 18th in 19-fleet 49er class The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy was 18th overall after four races in the sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. Team Sportstar TOKYO 28 July, 2021 11:22 IST India's KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar compete during the 49er men race of the Sailing event. - PTI Team Sportstar TOKYO 28 July, 2021 11:22 IST The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy was 18th overall after four races in the sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. In the three races held Wednesday, the Varun-Gana combine came 18th, 17th and 19th, respectively, among 19 fleets.The results (Overall positions):Men’s 49er (after four races): 1. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr); 2. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp); 3. William Phillips & Sam Phillips (Aus); 18. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind). Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :