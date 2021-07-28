Tokyo Olympics: KC Ganapathy, Varun Thakkar 18th in 19-fleet 49er class

The Indian men’s 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy was 18th overall after four races in the sailing event at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday. In the three races held Wednesday, the Varun-Gana combine came 18th, 17th and 19th, respectively, among 19 fleets.

The results (Overall positions):

Men’s 49er (after four races): 1. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr); 2. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp); 3. William Phillips & Sam Phillips (Aus); 18. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind).