Tokyo Olympics LIVE Updates Day 3 July 25: All eyes on Sindhu, Mary Kom; When and where to watch, Live Streaming

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live coverage of the Tokyo Olympics where we will take you through the events of the day with stars like P.V. Sindhu and Mary Kom in action.

A day after Mirabai Chanu won India's first Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics, all eyes are now on ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu, who will open her badminton campaign against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel.

Meanwhile, the Indian rowing duo of Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal Jat qualified for the repechage round after finishing fifth in the men's lightweight double sculls heats.

Indian gymnast Pranati Nayak will participate in the women's all-around qualification. In sailing, Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will be in action.

July 25 Schedule

TBD – Table tennis – Women’s singles round 2 – Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine)

TBD – Table tennis – Men’s singles round 2 – G. Sathiyan vs TBD

5:30 – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol qualification – Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal

6:30 – Gymnastics – Women’s all-around qualification – Pranati Nayak

6:30 – Rowing – Men’s lightweight double sculls repechage – Arjun Lal & Arvind Singh

6:30 – Shooting – Men’s skeet qualification – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan

7:10 – Badminton – Women singles – P. V. Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel)

7:45 – Shooting – Women’s 10m air pistol final

8:35 – Sailing – Women’s Laser Radial heats – Nethra Kumanan

9:30 – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle qualification – Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

11:05 – Sailing – Men’s Laser heats – Vishnu Saravanan

12:00 – Shooting – Men’s 10m air rifle final

13:30 – Boxing – Women’s flyweight round of 32 – M. C. Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic)

15.00 – Hockey – Men vs Australia

15:06 – Boxing – Men’s lightweight round of 32 – Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain)

15:32 – Swimming – Women’s 100m backstroke heats – Maana Patel

15:47 – Swimming – Men’s 200m freestyle heats – Sajan Prakash

16:21 – Swimming – Men’s 100m backstroke heats – Srihari Nataraj