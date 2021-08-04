TTFI to issue show-cause notice to Manika Batra for refusing guidance from national coach

Taking a serious view of Manika Batra’s refusal to be guided by National coach Soumyadeep Roy during her singles matches in Tokyo Olympics, the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) has decided to issue a show-cause notice to her.

The unanimous decision was taken by the TTFI’s Executive Board meeting on Wednesday. The virtual meeting, chaired by the TTFI's senior vice president Rajeev Bodas, was also briefly attended by Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister and the TTFI President, Dushyant Chautala.

According to the TTFI secretary Arun Banerjee, “What happened in Tokyo was a serious act of indiscipline. When Manika left for Tokyo her personal coach (Sanmay Paranjpe) carried an Accreditation card which limited his access to the practice area. Soon after her arrival in Tokyo, Manika demanded that Paranjpe’s Accreditation be upgraded to enable him to access the Field of Play.

"In spite of the best efforts of the Indian Olympic Association officials, the Organising Committee went by the International Olympic Committee norms and declined to upgrade any Accreditation.

“The Board members felt that if at all Manika wanted to show her displeasure, rejecting the services of the National coach for her singles matches was no way to do it," he said.

File picture of national coach Soumyadeep Roy. - RANJEET KUMAR

It may be recalled that Manika justified her demand by saying Soumaydeep Roy was the personal coach of the other Indian entry in the women’s singles, Sutirtha Mukherjee and hence her personal coach be allowed access to the Field of Play for her singles matches.

“Soumyadeep was in Tokyo as the coach of the Indian team, and not as Sutirtha’s coach,” clarified Banerjee.

The show cause is likely to be issued on Thursday and Manika will have 10 days to respond. Cracking the whip, the TTFI also decided to make it mandatory for all selected players, coaches and officials to attend all National camps.

Ahead of the Tokyo Games, the TTFI organised a National camp (from June 17 to July 10) which was attended by Sharath Kamal and Surtitha at Sonepat. G. Sathiyan stayed away, preferring to train with his personal coach S. Raman in Chennai. Manika attended the first three

days before returning to Pune.

“No personal coach, sparring partners, support staff etc will be allowed in the camp. Medical certificates, if any, issued by only TTFI certified doctors would be valid. If a player chooses to stay away, he or she will not be considered for selection to participate in the event for which the camp is being held,” explained Banerjee.