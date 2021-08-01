Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold in 9.80 seconds in Tokyo Olympics Italy's Jacobs completed a sensational evening in the Tokyo Olympics as he clinched the 100-metre gold in the showpiece final on Sunday. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 18:26 IST Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs won the men's 100m final on Sunday in a sensational finish. - AFP Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 18:26 IST Lamont Marcell Jacobs completed a sensational evening as he won the men's 100m gold in a thrilling final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.The Italian stunned the rest with a sensational finish in 9.80 seconds. USA's Fred Kerley took the silver with a 9.84s finish while Canada's Andre de Grasse took the bronze in 9.89s. READ: PV Sindhu wins bronze in Tokyo, second successive Olympic badminton medal Jacobs, who broke the European record in the semifinal, went up a notch in the final as he bettered the record by .03 seconds in the final. Jacobs' time is the joint-fifth in Olympics history while making him the first Italian man to win the gold medal in the showpiece track event.MORE TO FOLLOW....... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :