Marcell Jacobs wins 100m gold in 9.80 seconds in Tokyo Olympics

Lamont Marcell Jacobs completed a sensational evening as he won the men's 100m gold in a thrilling final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.

The Italian stunned the rest with a sensational finish in 9.80 seconds. USA's Fred Kerley took the silver with a 9.84s finish while Canada's Andre de Grasse took the bronze in 9.89s.

READ: PV Sindhu wins bronze in Tokyo, second successive Olympic badminton medal

Jacobs, who broke the European record in the semifinal, went up a notch in the final as he bettered the record by .03 seconds in the final.

Jacobs' time is the joint-fifth in Olympics history while making him the first Italian man to win the gold medal in the showpiece track event.

MORE TO FOLLOW.......