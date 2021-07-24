Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics: Italy's Dell'Aquila wins men's 58kg gold medal in Taekwondo Dell'Aquila beat Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi in the gold medal match on Saturday. Reuters CHIBA, JAPAN 24 July, 2021 19:40 IST Vito Dell'aquila of Italy celebrates winning gold in men's 58kg Taekwondo. - REUTERS Reuters CHIBA, JAPAN 24 July, 2021 19:40 IST Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila defeated Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi to win the men's taekwondo -58kg category gold medal on Saturday.South Korean Jang Jun and Russian Mikhail Artamonov claimed the bronze medals.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :