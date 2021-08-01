Tokyo Olympics Men's Volleyball: USA men knocked out, Japan advances after edging out Iran

The United States, bronze medallist in men’s volleyball in Rio, failed to book a place in the quarterfinals, following its 21-25, 23-25, 23-25 defeat to Argentina in the last match in the preliminary league at the Ariake Arena on Saturday.

Joining Argentina in the last eight from Pool B are the Russian Olympic Committee, defending champion Brazil and France. The last two teams were featured in an epic encounter, which Brazil won 25-22, 37-39, 25-17, 21-25, 20-18 in two hours and 38 minutes; the second set alone lasted 51 minutes.

From Pool A, Poland, Italy, Japan and Canada qualified. Iran missed out after losing to Japan in a must-win game for both. The Japanese prevailed in a thrilling five-setter, 25-21, 20-25, 29-31, 25-22, 15-13.



The results: Volleyball (preliminary league):

Men: Pool A: Poland bt Canada 25-15, 25-21, 25-16; Italy bt Venezuela 25-22, 25-15, 25-17; Japan bt Iran 25-21, 20-25, 29-31, 25-22, 15-13.

Pool B: Brazil bt France 25-22, 37-39, 25-17, 21-25, 20-18; ROC bt Tunisia 25-20, 25-22, 25-16; Argentina bt United States 25-21, 25-23, 25-23.



Beach Volleyball (Round of 16):

Men: Cherif Younousse & Ahmed Tijan (QAT) bt Philip Dalhausser & Nicholas Lucena (USA) 14-21, 21-19, 15-11; Anders Bernsten Mol & Christian Sandlie Sorum (NOR) bt Alexander Brouwer & Robert Meeuwsen (NED) 21-17, 21-19.



Women: Heather Bansley & Brandie Wilkerson (CAN) bt Kelly Claes & Sarah Sponcil (USA) 22-24, 21-18, 15-13; Ana Patricia Silva Ramos & Rebecca Silva (BRA) bt Xue Chen & Wang Xinxin (CHN) 21-14, 23-21; Tina Graudina & Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT) bt Nadezda Makroguzova & Svetlana Kholomina (RUS) 16-21, 21-17, 15-13; Laura Ludwig & Margareta Kozuch (GER) bt Agatha Bednarczuk & Eduarda Santos Lisboa (BRA) 21-19, 19-21, 16-14; Anouk Verge-Depre & Joana Heidrich (SWI) bt Tanja Huberli & Nina Betschart (SWI) 21-12, 19-21, 23-21; Mariafe Artacho del Solar & Taliqua Clancy (AUS) bt Xue Chen & Wang Xinxin (CHN) 22-20, 21-13.