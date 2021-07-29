Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu enters quarters in women's singles, beats Blichfeldt

P.V. Sindhu entered the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics in the Women's Singles by defeating Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark 2-0 in the Round of 16 knockouts.

Sindhu won the match in straight sets 21-15, 21-13.

The match last lasted just 41 minutes as Sindhu started with a bang, hardly breaking any sweat. She pocketed the first set in 22 minutes and then went on a rampage to close the second in just 19 minutes.

The Rio Games silver medallist was tested for a while by Blichfeldt but the Indian was quick to counter with some excellent body smashes and down the line winners.

Sindhu will most likely take on Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the last eight.