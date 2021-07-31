Sailing at Tokyo Olympics: Varun-Gana combine to finish at 17th

The Indian men's 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy ended its Olympic campaign with an overall 17th place finish among 19 fleets on Saturday.

In the last three races (Race 10, 11 & 12) of the day, the Indian duo emerged 16th, 9th and 14th. The top 10 sailors qualify for the medal round scheduled to take place on Monday at Noon IST. With the men's 49er, India's participation in sailing ends.

The results (Overall positions):

Men's 49er: Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (NZ) 64 pts; 2. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr) 72; 3. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp) 71; 17. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind) 173 (DNQ).