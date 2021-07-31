Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Sailing at Tokyo Olympics: Varun-Gana combine to finish at 17th In the last three races (Race 10, 11 & 12) of the day, the Indian duo emerged 16th, 9th and 14th. K. Keerthivasan 31 July, 2021 18:45 IST With the men's 49er, India's participation in sailing ends. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) - Getty Images K. Keerthivasan 31 July, 2021 18:45 IST The Indian men's 49er pair of Varun Thakkar and K. C. Ganapathy ended its Olympic campaign with an overall 17th place finish among 19 fleets on Saturday. In the last three races (Race 10, 11 & 12) of the day, the Indian duo emerged 16th, 9th and 14th. The top 10 sailors qualify for the medal round scheduled to take place on Monday at Noon IST. With the men's 49er, India's participation in sailing ends. The results (Overall positions):Men's 49er: Peter Burling & Blair Tuke (NZ) 64 pts; 2. Dylan Fletcher & Stuart Bithell (GBr) 72; 3. Diego Botin Le Chever & Iago Lopez Marra (Esp) 71; 17. Varun Thakkar & K. C. Ganapathy (Ind) 173 (DNQ). Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :