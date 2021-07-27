Tokyo Olympics: Satwik-Chirag win match but lose out on quarterfinal berth

The gallant men’s doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty won their last league match against Great Britain’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-17, 21-19 but lost out on an Olympic quarterfinal berth following a dramatic three-way tie for the two qualifying spots from Group A on Tuesday.



What broke the heart of the Indians was the three-game upset of the top-seeded Indonesian pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamkuljo at the hands of a desperate third seeded duo from Chinese Taipei, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin.

READ: Lovlina Borgohain beats Nadine Apetz 3-2 by split decision to reach quarters

Since Satwik and Chirag had beaten Yang and Chi-lin, they were hoping the mighty Indonesians would win their last match against the same opponent.



However, as it turned out, Yang and Chi-lin posted a 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 win over Gideon and Sukamuljo. This left the pairs from Indonesia, Chinese Taipei and India tied at two-win-one-loss record.

Following the calculations of the difference between games won/lost, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei recorded a matching tally of 5/2. India lost out with a 4/3 tally.

On the court, Satwik and Chirag won as expected. After letting slip an early lead, the Indians finally broke free from 7-7 in the first game to gain control. The Englishmen did close the gap to 17-19 but the Indians did not allow any further liberties.

ALSO READ: Mirabai Chanu returns to India after Tokyo Olympics silver feat

In the close second game, Lane and Vendy raised visions of stretching Satwik and Chirag when leading 19-18. Once again, the Indians changed gears and won the last three points for victory.

Sadly, this fine effort did not prove enough to keep alive the impressive campaign of Satwik and Chirag.