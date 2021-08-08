Tokyo Olympics: Serbia beats South Korea for women's volleyball bronze

Serbia is going home with a medal in women’s volleyball for the second straight Olympics.

The Serbians beat South Korea in straight sets on Sunday to win the bronze medal in Tokyo. That comes five years after they won their first medal in the sport, silver in Rio de Janeiro.

Serbia bounced back from a lopsided straight-set loss to the United States in the semifinals with the 25-18, 25-15, 25-15 victory. The Serbians swept six of their eight matches in Tokyo, losing to finalist Brazil in pool play and the U.S. in the medal round.

Tokyo Olympics: A French revolution in men’s volleyball

Tokyo Olympics Men's Beach Volleyball: Historic gold for Norway’s Mol and Sorum

South Korea fell short in its quest for a second women’s volleyball medal after winning bronze in 1976.

The United States is seeking its first gold medal ever in the sport later on Sunday against Brazil. The U.S. has lost its three previous gold medal games, including to Brazil in 2008 and '12.

France defeated the Russians for gold on the men's side, with Argentine trumping Brazil for the bronze.