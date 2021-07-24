Tokyo Olympics: Elavenil Valarivan, Apurvi Chandela fail to qualify for 10m air rifle final

India's shooting campaign began on a dismal note with Elavenil Valarivan and Apurvi Chandela failing to qualify for the final in the women's 10m air rifle event at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.

World No. 1 Elavenil finished 16th in the qualification round with a score of 626.8 and Apurvi finished lower at 36th with a score of 621.9. Only the top eight qualify for the final.

Elavenil had scores of 104.3, 104.0, 106.0, 104.2, 103.5, 104.5 in her six series of shots and was in the top 10 for a brief period of time. Apurvi had series of 104.5, 102.5, 104.9, 104.2, 102.2, 103.6 and was never really in contention for a place in the final after a poor second round.

As it Happened

Norway's Jeanette Duestad pulled off a surprise by topping the charts with a Qualification Olympic Record (QOR) score of 632.9. Heemoon Park of South Korea (631.7), Mary Carolynn Tucker of USA (631.4), Eunji Kwon of S. Korea(630.9), Oceanne Muller of France (630.7), Yang Qian of China (628.7), Nina Christen of Switzerland (628.5) and Anastasiia Galashina of Russia (628.5) are the others who made the cut for the final.

The 21-year-old Elavenil, a prodigy trained by Olympic medallist Gagan Narang, was given the Olympic spot won by world championships silver medallist Anjum Moudgil.

Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will compete in the men's 10m air pistol event later in the day.