Tokyo Olympics: Veteran weightlifter Valentin retires from competition The 2012 gold medallist tied with South Korea's Kang Yeoun-hee to occupy first place after the snatch event. She withdrew after her first clean and jerk at 122kg. Reuters TOKYO 02 August, 2021 13:48 IST Lidia Valentin of Spain in action in the women's 87kg category weightlifting event at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. - REUTERS Reuters TOKYO 02 August, 2021 13:48 IST Spanish weightlifter Lidia Valentin Perez, a gold medallist at the 2012 London Games, retired from the women's 87kg competition at the Tokyo Games on Monday after her first clean and jerk lift, citing "physical issues.""I was thinking whether or not to compete today because of these issues," Valentin said through an interpreter, adding she would aim to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics.READ MORE: Mirabai Chanu completes Olympics redemption with weightlifting silver in Tokyo The 36-year-old, who won a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Games and silver in 2008, was this time competing in Group B, where lifters have registered lighter weights. Medals and world records are typically the domain of Group A.Valentin tied with South Korea's Kang Yeoun-hee to occupy first place after the snatch event. She withdrew after her first clean and jerk at 122kg. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.