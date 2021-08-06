Tokyo Olympics Women's Beach Volleyball: America’s ‘A-team’ takes gold

April Ross had won a silver in London in 2012 and a bronze four years later in Rio. At the Shiokaze Park in Tokyo on Friday, she finally got the medal that mattered the most, at the age of 39.

Along with Alix Klineman, she won the gold in women’s beach volleyball, with a straight-set victory over the Australian pair of Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the final. The Americans won 21-15, 21-16, in just 43 minutes.

They were in control for most of the time in both sets. The Aussie women were forced to do the catch up, which they never really managed to.

READ MORE: Tokyo Olympics Men's Volleyball: ROC stops Brazil from reaching fifth consecutive final

It proved an unforgettable Olympic debut for Klineman, who had switched to beach volleyball from the indoor variety only four years ago. She had been a member of the United States volleyball team. She was, in fact, part of the US team that won the bronze in the Pan American Games in 2011.

The 31-year-old said it was a special moment for her. “I was really excited when I realised that I got to put it on her (Ross) and she got to put it on me,” she said. “I feel like we both tried to support each other and give this partnership as much as we have.”

Ross paid a tribute to her partner. “I'm still trying to process it but I'm so in the present moment here with this team and this medal,” she said. “I'm so proud of my other ones but just how this worked out, and the risks that Alix took to come out onto the beach and all her hard work … it doesn't happen without that.”

The bronze went to Switzerland’s Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich, who defeated Tina Graudina and Anastasija Kravcenoka of Latvia 21-19, 21-15.



The results:



Final: April Ross & Alix Klineman (USA) bt Mariafe Artacho del Solar & Taliqua Clancy (AUS) 21-15, 21-16.

Bronze-medal match: Anouk Verge-Depre & Joana Heidrich (SUI) bt Tina Graudina & Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT) 21-19, 21-15.