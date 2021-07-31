Tokyo Olympics Women's Volleyball: Heartbreak for China, joy for Turkey

Defending champion China finally ended its three-game losing streak, but it came a bit too late in the day. It was knocked out of the women’s volleyball despite defeating Italy 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 at the Ariake Arena on Saturday.

Turkey’s 25-23, 25-20, 25-18 victory over Argentina had ended the Chinese hopes. For the Turkish women, it was a win to cherish as it took them to the Olympics quarterfinals for the first time in history.

Also through to the last eight from Pool B are Italy, the Russian Olympic Committee and the United States.

The results (preliminary league):

Women: Pool A: Dominican Republic bt Kenya 25-19, 25-18, 25-10; Brazil bt Serbia 25-20, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19; South Korea bt Japan 25-19, 19-25, 25-22, 15-25, 16-14.

Pool B: Russian Olympic Committee bt United States 25-20, 25-12, 25-19; Turkey bt Argentina 25-23, 25-20, 25-18; China bt Italy 25-21, 25-20, 26-24.



Beach Volleyball:



Men: Pool B: Josue Gaston Gaxiola Leyva & Jose Luis Rubio Camargo (MEX) bt Martins Plavins & Edgars Tocs (LAT) 21-18, 21-16; Viacheslav Krasilnikov & Oleg Stoyanovskiy (ROC) bt Ondrej Perusic & David Schweiner (CZE) 19-21, 21-13, 15-8.

Pool F: Julius Thole & Clemens Wickler (GER) bt Yasuke Ishijima & Katsuhiro Shiratori (JPN) 21-16, 21-11.

Women: Pool D: Kelly Claes & Sarah Sponcil (USA) bt Ana Patricia Silva Ramos & Rebecca Silva (BRA) 17-21, 21-19, 15-11; Tina Graudina & Anastasija Kravcenoka (LAT) bt Gaudencia Makokha & Brackcides Khadambi (KEN) 21-6, 21-14.

Lucky Loser: Men: Pablo Herrera Allepuz & Adrian Gavira Collado (ESP) bt Piotr Kantor & Batosz Losiak (POL) 31-29, 19-21, 15-7; Marco Grimalt & Esteban Grimalt (CHL) bt Adrian Heidrich & Mirco Gerson (SWI) 21-17, 21-18.

Women: Liliana Fernandez Steiner & Elsa Baquerizo McMillan (ESP ) bt Miki Ishii & Megumi Murakami (JPN) 21-15, 21-10; Lidianny Echevarria Benitez & Leila Consuelo Martinez-Ortega (CUB) bt Katja Stam & Raisa Schoon (NED) 21-17, 21-17.