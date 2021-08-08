USA beats Japan in women's basketball final to win seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal

Brittney Griner scored 30 points, as the United States won its seventh straight gold medal in women’s basketball, beating Japan 90-75.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been part of five of those gold medals. Nobody has played more Olympic games for the U.S. than Taurasi with 38. Bird is second with 36 in her final Olympics.

A 30-piece! @brittneygriner



That's a new #USABWNT Olympic gold medal game scoring record! Big, big, big time performance BG. pic.twitter.com/4Wa1ll2UOF — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) August 8, 2021

USA beats France to win fourth straight Olympic basketball gold

This golden streak started in 1996 in Atlanta with Dawn Staley as a player. She has joined late legends Pat Summitt and Anne Donovan in coaching the U.S. to an Olympic medal as both a player and a head coach.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points, and Breanna Stewart scored 14 as the Americans dominated inside again. The U.S. extended its Olympic winning streak to 55 consecutive games dating to the 1992 bronze medal game.

Japan finished with the silver in the host nation’s first appearance in the medal round. Japan finished eighth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.