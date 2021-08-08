Tokyo Olympics

USA beats Japan in women's basketball final to win seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal

Japan finished with the silver in the host nation’s first appearance in the medal round. Japan finished eighth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

SAITAMA, JAPAN 08 August, 2021 10:04 IST

USA players celebrate their win in the women's basketball final against Japan during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.   -  AFP

SAITAMA, JAPAN 08 August, 2021 10:04 IST

Brittney Griner scored 30 points, as the United States won its seventh straight gold medal in women’s basketball, beating Japan 90-75.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi have been part of five of those gold medals. Nobody has played more Olympic games for the U.S. than Taurasi with 38. Bird is second with 36 in her final Olympics.

 

This golden streak started in 1996 in Atlanta with Dawn Staley as a player. She has joined late legends Pat Summitt and Anne Donovan in coaching the U.S. to an Olympic medal as both a player and a head coach.

A’ja Wilson added 19 points, and Breanna Stewart scored 14 as the Americans dominated inside again. The U.S. extended its Olympic winning streak to 55 consecutive games dating to the 1992 bronze medal game.

