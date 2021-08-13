Olympics Videos

Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth

Aditi Ashok, ranked 200th in the world, fell agonisingly short of a historic podium finish after four rounds of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's golf on Saturday.

Amal John Amal John
13 August, 2021 17:10 IST
Amal John Amal John
13 August, 2021 17:10 IST
Best of Tokyo 2020: Aditi Ashok gets India to wake up and learn golf, finishes a remarkable fourth
Best of Tokyo 2020: Karsten Warholm tryst with history; claims Olympic gold and new WR
Best of Olympics: Celebrating sportsmanship at Tokyo 2020
Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced
Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy
Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in
Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long
Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time
India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile
Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap
India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App