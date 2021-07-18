Olympics Videos Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has her sights set on making the semifinals and bettering her national record mark of 11.17s in the Tokyo Olympics this year. Tazeen Qureshy Bhubaneswar (Odisha) 18 July, 2021 08:14 IST Tazeen Qureshy Bhubaneswar (Odisha) 18 July, 2021 08:14 IST Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals Tokyo Olympics: Not just COVID-19; quake simulations prepare visitors for natural disasters Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. More Videos PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans Dedicated to Zeus: A history of the Olympic Games Skater Lilly Stoephasius, the youngest German woman at Tokyo Olympics Skateboarding at the Olympics: how it works Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations Sneak peek: 2020 Tokyo Olympics athletes village Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics 'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief