Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics

Indian sprinter Dutee Chand has her sights set on making the semifinals and bettering her national record mark of 11.17s in the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Tazeen Qureshy
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) 18 July, 2021 08:14 IST
