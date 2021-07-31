Olympics Videos

'Really special moment', says Bermuda's first Olympic gold winner Flora Duffy

Triathlete Flora Duffy describes her historic gold medal win after delivering the first Olympic gold medal in history for the tiny island of Bermuda.

AFP
31 July, 2021 19:21 IST
AFP
31 July, 2021 19:21 IST
USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"
Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes
The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns
Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come?
Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion
Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals
Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums
Olympic records which are also world records
Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App