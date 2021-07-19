Olympics Videos

Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works

Karate teachers Takumi Kato and Chikashi Hayashida from Tokyo's "Kaishi" dojo explain how karate will work at the Tokyo Games.

19 July, 2021
19 July, 2021 11:36 IST

Karate will make its Olympic debut alongside four other new disciplines: surfing, skateboarding, baseball and sport climbing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage.

