Olympics Videos Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works Karate teachers Takumi Kato and Chikashi Hayashida from Tokyo's "Kaishi" dojo explain how karate will work at the Tokyo Games. AFP 19 July, 2021 11:36 IST Karate will make its Olympic debut alongside four other new disciplines: surfing, skateboarding, baseball and sport climbing in the 2020 Tokyo Games.