Tokyo 2020: Warholm's 400m hurdles world record raises questions

While Olympic 400m hurdles champion and world record holder Warholm has set his sights on conquering the 400m, Edwin Moses warns against the repercussions of resorting to faster tracks for more exciting results.

11 August, 2021 14:44 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced
Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy
Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in
Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long

Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time
India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile
Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap
India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal
Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of'
Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final
Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment
PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics
