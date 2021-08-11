Olympics Videos Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy Lamont Jacobs, the 100 metre and 4x100 metre winner said he was scared because his 'reality is going to change'. Team Sportstar 11 August, 2021 01:06 IST Team Sportstar 11 August, 2021 01:06 IST War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced Double Olympic champion Jacobs 'nervous' to return to Italy Can Africa ever host an Olympic Games? Edwin Moses weighs in Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Allyson Felix becomes most decorated female track athlete of all time India at Tokyo 2020: Wrestler Bajrang Punia - Athlete profile Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of' Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics