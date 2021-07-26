Olympics Videos Manika Batra: Want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics Manika Batra had made her intentions to "shock a higher ranked player at the Olympics" clear in an interview to Sportstar earlier this year. This weekend, she made it happen. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 12:49 IST Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 12:49 IST Watch the full interview with Manika Batra on her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics here. Manika Batra: Want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Olympic records which are also world records Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals Tokyo Olympics: Not just COVID-19; quake simulations prepare visitors for natural disasters Remembering Khashaba Jadhav: Independent India's first individual Olympic medallist