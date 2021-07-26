Olympics Videos

Manika Batra: Want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics

Manika Batra had made her intentions to "shock a higher ranked player at the Olympics" clear in an interview to Sportstar earlier this year. This weekend, she made it happen.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
26 July, 2021 12:49 IST
Watch the full interview with Manika Batra on her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics here.

Manika Batra: Want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics
Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

