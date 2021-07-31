Olympics Videos

Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain

Boxer Lovlina Borgohain ensured India’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics by reaching the women’s 69kg semifinals on Friday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 July, 2021 07:46 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 July, 2021 07:46 IST
Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes
The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact
Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come?
Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion
Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals
Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums
Olympic records which are also world records
Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar
Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App