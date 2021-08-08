Olympics Videos

Neeraj Chopra: There's a difference between throwing and throwing long

Neeraj Chopra spoke to Sportstar in 2019 on his competition routine, elbow injury recovery and how he deals with all the attention he gets online. Throwback

08 August, 2021 12:30 IST
08 August, 2021 12:30 IST

This interview was originally recorded in 2019, when Neeraj Chopra was in rehabilitation after an elbow injury and working towards Tokyo 2020 qualification.

