Olympics Videos

PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics

Reigning world champion P V Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women’s singles third-place play-off here.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 August, 2021 22:30 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
01 August, 2021 22:30 IST
Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat - athlete profile
Tokyo’s Olympic rings draw crowds despite rising Covid cases
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus final
'Really special moment', says Bermuda's first Olympic gold winner Flora Duffy

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"
Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes
The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact
Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns
Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come?
Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App