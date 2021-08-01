Olympics Videos PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics Reigning world champion P V Sindhu on Sunday became only the second Indian and the country’s first woman to win two Olympic medals, securing a bronze after a straight-game win over world no. 9 He Bing Jiao of China in the badminton women’s singles third-place play-off here. Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 22:30 IST Team Sportstar 01 August, 2021 22:30 IST Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat - athlete profile Tokyo’s Olympic rings draw crowds despite rising Covid cases Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus final 'Really special moment', says Bermuda's first Olympic gold winner Flora Duffy Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling" Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come? Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion