Olympics Videos

Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap

Ravi Kumar Dahiya reached the men's freestyle 57kg final on Wednesday and assured India its first wrestling medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 August, 2021 13:15 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 August, 2021 13:15 IST
Ravi Kumar Dahiya guarantees India's 4th medal at Tokyo Olympics - semifinal recap
India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal
Jade Carey: Gymnastics gold 'all I've ever dreamed of'
Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment
PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics
Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat - athlete profile
Tokyo’s Olympic rings draw crowds despite rising Covid cases
Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus final
'Really special moment', says Bermuda's first Olympic gold winner Flora Duffy
USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling"
Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App