Videos Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics Siblings Jayla and Troy Pina will represent their mother's home country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Together they form the first Cape Verdean swimming team to compete in the Olympics. AFP 30 June, 2021 13:42 IST AFP 30 June, 2021 13:42 IST Although they've never been to Cape Verde, siblings Jayla and Troy Pina will represent their mother's home country at the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. Troy, who's 22, will compete in the men's 50m freestyle; Jayla, who's 16, will compete in the women's 100m breaststroke. Together they form the first Cape Verdean swimming team to compete in the Olympics.