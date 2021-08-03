Olympics Videos Tokyo Olympic, Gymnastics: Simone Biles on start list for beam final Simone Biles will compete in Tuesday's beam final at the Tokyo Olympics, having withdrawn from four finals last week. Team Sportstar Tokyo 03 August, 2021 01:14 IST Team Sportstar Tokyo 03 August, 2021 01:14 IST Tokyo Olympics: Rapinoe in no rush to decide her future after Olympic disappointment PV Sindhu wins historic bronze for India at Tokyo Olympics Wrestling in Tokyo Olympics: Vinesh Phogat - athlete profile Tokyo’s Olympic rings draw crowds despite rising Covid cases Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for discus final 'Really special moment', says Bermuda's first Olympic gold winner Flora Duffy USA Olympic Champion Kalisz says winning gold is a "weird feeling" Meet India's newest Olympian - boxer Lovlina Borgohain Ariarne Titmus: Even ‘The Terminator’ cries sometimes The Naomi Osaka-Simone Biles effect - Tokyo psychologist on duo's mental health impact Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come?