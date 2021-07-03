Videos

Skater Lilly Stoephasius, the youngest German woman at Tokyo Olympics

Germany's Lilly Stoephasius, at 14, will be the youngest athlete to represent her country at the Olympic fortnight.

AFP
03 July, 2021 09:43 IST
AFP
03 July, 2021 09:43 IST

When the International Olympic Committee announced that skateboarding would be on the programme of the Tokyo Olympics, Lilly Stoephasius from Germany was only eight years old. Today, she is 14 and will be the youngest athlete to represent her country at the Olympic fortnight.

Skateboarding at the Olympics: how it works
Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations
Sneak peek: 2020 Tokyo Olympics athletes village
Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics
 More Videos
'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief
WATCH: Rafael Nadal demolishes Carreno Busta in Rome
Olympics organisers plan to 'remake' the Games after postponement
Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics