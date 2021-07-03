Videos Skater Lilly Stoephasius, the youngest German woman at Tokyo Olympics Germany's Lilly Stoephasius, at 14, will be the youngest athlete to represent her country at the Olympic fortnight. AFP 03 July, 2021 09:43 IST AFP 03 July, 2021 09:43 IST When the International Olympic Committee announced that skateboarding would be on the programme of the Tokyo Olympics, Lilly Stoephasius from Germany was only eight years old. Today, she is 14 and will be the youngest athlete to represent her country at the Olympic fortnight. Skateboarding at the Olympics: how it works Row to Tokyo: Qatar's lone woman rower defying expectations Sneak peek: 2020 Tokyo Olympics athletes village Meet siblings Troy and Jayla Pina - first swimmers to represent Cape Verde at the Olympics More Videos 'No way' to ensure zero COVID-19 positive cases, says Japan Olympic chief WATCH: Rafael Nadal demolishes Carreno Busta in Rome Olympics organisers plan to 'remake' the Games after postponement Canada pulls out of 2020 Tokyo Olympics