Olympics Videos War and sports - Syrian children hold 'Tent Olympics' of the displaced Hurling a javelin, leaping over hurdles and sprinting beyond rows of tents to win gold, displaced children in the northwest of war-torn Syria stage their very own Olympics. AFP 11 August, 2021 01:33 IST 120 boys from 12 different camps gathered for their own version of the Olympic games in the town of Fuaa, in the northwestern Syrian last major rebel bastion of Idlib, at the end of the Tokyo Olympics. The Idlib region is home to nearly three million people, two-thirds of them displaced from other parts of the country during the ten-year-old conflict. The majority of those who have lost their homes live in camps dotted across the region, depending on humanitarian aid to survive and battling cold and floods in winter.