Olympics Videos India Women's hockey team through to first ever Olympic semifinal The Indian women's hockey team made history by making its first Olympic semifinal when it beat Australia 1-0 in the QF at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Here's a brief look at the match and what lies ahead Team Sportstar 03 August, 2021 08:27 IST