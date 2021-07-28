Olympics Videos Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns Simone Biles took a Naomi Osaka-esque decision when she decided to pull out of two events in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns. Team Sportstar 28 July, 2021 15:40 IST Team Sportstar 28 July, 2021 15:40 IST Presser videos courtesy: Tokyo Olympics via AFP Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come? Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. More Videos Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums Olympic records which are also world records Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals