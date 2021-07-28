Olympics Videos

Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns

Simone Biles took a Naomi Osaka-esque decision when she decided to pull out of two events in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics citing mental health concerns.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 July, 2021 15:40 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
28 July, 2021 15:40 IST

Presser videos courtesy: Tokyo Olympics via AFP

Simone Biles explains decision to withdraw from Olympic gymnastic events, mental health concerns
Simone Biles' USA faltered through its gymnastics qualifications - A sign of things to come?
Manika Batra: Focusing on Paris 2024, want to shock a higher-ranked player at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Japan's Horigome crowned first male skateboarding champion

Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics.

 More Videos
Olympic records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic silver medals
Why boxing is a lifeline for women from Nairobi slums
Olympic records which are also world records
Follow the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with Sportstar
Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist
Karate at the Tokyo Olympics: How it works
Dutee Chand: Anxious yet driven to better national record in Tokyo Olympics
Olympics records: Male and female athletes with most Olympic gold medals
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App