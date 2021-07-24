Boxing in Tokyo Olympics: Vikas Krishan crashes out

India had a disappointing start in the boxing ring of the Tokyo Olympics as former World championships bronze medallist Vikas Krishan crashed out in the first round on his third Olympic appearance on Saturday.

The 29-year-old Indian, who had got a bronze medal in the Asian championships this year, lost to Japanese boxer Sewonretes Okazawa 5-0 in men’s 69kg contest at the Kokugikan Arena.

Asian silver medallist Okazawa, born to a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother, moved around the ring well and attacked with confidence to keep the seasoned Indian in check.

In a bout involving two southpaws, Okazawa landed his excellent combination of jabs and follow-up punches even as Vikas tried his best to get in and out to score some points.

The 25-year-old Japanese, who finished just outside the medal bracket in the last World championships in Yekaterinberg, Russia, in 2019, continued to deliver his power-packed punches in the second round. Vikas, bleeding from his left eye, needed medical attention on the ring side before resuming his fight.

Having ensured a good lead, Okazawa, a wrestler-turned-boxer, boxed from a distance in the final round and did not give the Indian any chance of making a comeback.

The home boxer will meet former World and Olympic champion Roniel Iglesias of Cuba in the pre-quarterfinals.