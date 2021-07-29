Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Shooting: Stefecekova of Slovakia wins women's trap gold in Tokyo .Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia won the women's trap gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Thursday. Reuters TOKYO 29 July, 2021 11:24 IST Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia in action - Getty Images Reuters TOKYO 29 July, 2021 11:24 IST Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova of Slovakia won the women's trap gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics at the Asaka Shooting Range on Thursday.Kayle Browning of the United States won the silver while the bronze went to Alessandra Perilli of San Marino.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :