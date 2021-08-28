Tokyo Paralympics Tokyo paralympics Afghanistan Paralympians in Tokyo will compete: IPC Two Afghanistan athletes have arrived in Tokyo and will compete at the Games, the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday. AFP Tokyo 28 August, 2021 20:07 IST The Afghanistan flag is carried out at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo. - AFP AFP Tokyo 28 August, 2021 20:07 IST Two Afghanistan athletes have arrived in Tokyo and will compete at the Games, the International Paralympic Committee said on Saturday. Tokyo Paralympics: Indians in action on August 29 - Paddler Bhavinaben Patel eyes historic gold "The Afghan athletes Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were warmly welcomed to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Village," the IPC said in a statement after the duo was evacuated from the Taliban-controlled country.More to follow... Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :