Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Bhavinaben Patel wins silver to open India's medal tally

India's Bhavinaben Patel won the silver medal in the Women's Singles Class 4 TT event, losing the Gold medal match 3-0 to China's Zhou Ying.

The 34-year-old lost the opening game 11-7, then the second game 5-11 before losing the third and decisive game 11-6 to lose her match.

The loss, notwithstanding, however, Patel became India's first-ever paddler to win a medal at the Paralympics and also opened India's account at this edition of the Games.

Prior to her final, Indian archer Jyoti narrowly lost to Ireland's Kerrie-Louise Leonard 141-137 in the Compound (1/16 Elimination) event.