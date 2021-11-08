Tokyo paralympics The Sumit Antil interview - On Paralympics success, life as a para athlete, Neeraj Chopra and more Watch Sportstar's exclusive interaction with Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil. The javelin champion talks about his army dreams, sporting aspirations, and on life after Tokyo. Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 16:05 IST Team Sportstar 08 November, 2021 16:05 IST Interview and video: Shyam VasudevanEdit: Lavanya Lakshminarayanan, Santhosh Kumar The Sumit Antil interview - On Paralympics success, life as a para athlete, Neeraj Chopra and more From Avani Lekhara to Sumit Antil: Indians who broke records at 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Paralympics done; Tokyo bids farewell to the three Agitos Full list of Indian medallists at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Read more stories on Tokyo paralympics. More Videos Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal Paralympian, nurse, musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist Meet Nishad Kumar, India's men's high jump silver medallist at Tokyo Paralympics Meet Bhavina Patel - India's first medallist at the Tokyo Paralympics Will the Paralympics bring changes in disability support in Japan?