Krishna Nagar wins gold in badminton singles SH6 at Tokyo Paralympics

Krishna Nagar won India's second gold medal in badminton at the Tokyo Paralympics after beating Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 in the men's singles final of the SH6 event. Nagar won all his matches in the tournament and dropped one game.

This is the first time that badminton is being played at the Paralympics. This is India's fourth medal in badminton in Tokyo.

Suhas Yathiraj wins silver in badminton singles SL4 at Tokyo Paralympics

Earlier on Sunday, Krishna's compatriot, Suhas Yathiraj won the silver medal after losing to Lucas Mazur of France in the badminton men's singles SL4 gold medal match. On Saturday, four-time world champion Pramod Bhagat scripted history by becoming the first Indian ever to win a badminton gold at the Paralympics. India's Manoj Sarkar won bronze in the same event.

Meanwhile, Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli lost to Japan's Daisuke Fujihara and Akiko Sugino win 23-21, 21-19 in the mixed doubles bronze medal match.

India's medal tally stands at 19 at these Paralympics. It has won five golds, eight silvers and six bronze medals. This is India's best tally at a single edition of the Para Games. It had won four medals at Rio 2016 and four at the 1984 Paralympics.